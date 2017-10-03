Police investigate shooting in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate shooting in Mercer County

photo courtesy: James McDowell photo courtesy: James McDowell
GREEN VALLEY, WV -

Police in Mercer County are investigating a shooting incident at a Green Valley mobile home park.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the Villa Mobile Home Park off Maple Acres Road. Police say one person was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injures is not known.

WVVA has learned that a suspect is now in custody. The investigation is being handled by the West Virginia State Police. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation. 

