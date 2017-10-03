Pikeview's Backfield sparking their run

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

Pikeview is off to its best start since its last playoff appearance, and this group of Panthers has history on its mind. "Ever since I was little the last time Pikeview made the playoffs years and years ago. Its always been in the back of mind when I'm training in the offseason. I wanted to be that team that finally broke through in the playoffs again" said said senior Hunter Mitchelson.

The Panthers have been led by its one two punch of Evan Rose and Hunter Mitchelson. A pair that has been powering their offense. "Normally its just me and Hunter back and forth and which ever one they're keying on, the other one has a bigger game. We are both running as hard as we can and one is going to have a breakout game" said Rose.

With Mitchelson being a senior and rose a junior, the two have taken advantage of their football relationship. As Hunter has been showing the ropes to Evan. "Stick with it, he's been here as long as me just about. Throughout all these rough patches, if there is hiccups in the offense just keep pushing through it and you'll have a breakthrough at some point" said Mitchelson.

The biggest key to their success has been the play of their offensive line. A strong group that has been opening up some big holes. "When knew at the start of the season having both of them back there and keeping them healthy would give us some opportunities. The line has realized that if they can hold a block for a second or two and give those two a chance then they'll make things happen. The last two weeks they've proven that" said head coach Bobby Wyatt.

With the playoffs within reach, both Rose and Mitchelson can smell something special going on at Pikeview. And they are excited to be a apart of it. "I just think we need to focus on what's coming up. But, I'm really looking forward. I think we can make it to the playoffs and I think we can do good in the playoffs and win some games" said Rose.