WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/3

Parkersburg, WV

AAA

1. Huntington

2. University

3. Martinsburg

4. Musselman

5. Hedgesville

6. Hurricane

7. Capital

8. Spring Valley

9. Cabell Midland

10. Parkersburg

11. John Marshall

12. Morgantown

13. George Washington

13. Spring Mills

13. St Albans

16. Wheeling Park

23. Beckley

24. Greenbrier East

27. Princeton

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Liberty Harrison

4. Fairmont Senior

5. Bridgeport

6. Keyser

7. James Monroe

8. Pt Pleasant

9. Sissonville

10. North Marion

11. Wayne

12. Oak Hill

13. Westside

14. Weir 

15. Nicholas Co

16. Lincoln

18. Pikeview

28. Independence

28. Shady Spring

34. River View

34. Wyoming East

42. Liberty Raleigh

A

1. St Marys

2. East Hardy

3. South Harrison

4. Madonna

5. Midland Trail

6. Fayetteville

7. Tug Valley

8. Webster Co

9. Mount View

10. Cameron

11. Shermna

12. Summers Co

13. Clay Battelle

14. Doddridge Co

15. Pocahontas Co

15. Van

19. Montcalm

35. Valley Fayette

37. Greenbrier West

37. Meadow Bridge

