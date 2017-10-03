UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Beckley suffered non-life threatening injuries

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Beckley on Tuesday.



Dispatchers said it happened on North Kanawha Street in front of the Beckley Newspapers building around 10:45 a.m. They said one person was taken to a local hospital.



According to Beckley Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and claimed he was hit by a white van that left the scene.



The Beckley Police Dept., Beckley Fire Dept., and JanCare Ambulance responded.