Beckley Police name new highway safety coordinator

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Police Dept. named a new highway safety coordinator on Tuesday. 

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite is a Raleigh County native who attended Concord College and Marshall University. A former Army National Guardsmen, Sgt. Wilhite has worked for the Beckley Police Dept. since 2006, serving as everything from a patrol and field training officer to a road supervisor. 

According to a release from the Beckley Police Dept., Sgt. Wilhite has also been one of the top DUI enforcement officers in West Virginia for the past several years. 

The Southern Regional Highway Safety program consists of seven counties and 36 police departments. 
 

