Raleigh County Drug Task Force busts suspected meth dealer

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was caught selling methamphetamine.



Beecher Shuler, 36, was taken into custody at his home on Blue Jay Drive in Beaver. According to court documents, Shuler was caught by law enforcement officers selling the drug on September 27, 2017.

Shuler was arraigned in Raleigh County Magistrate Court and taken to Southern Regional Jail (SRJ). He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Multiple neighbors on Blue Jay Road, including Spencer Hill, expressed relief Tuesday upon learning of the arrest.



"I'm very happy. It's been a long time that a lot of traffic has been coming through the neighborhood. I've got a 7-year-old girl that likes to play on her trampoline sometimes. Now that they've taken care of the situation, I feel a lot safer at home," said Hill.



The investigation was conducted through the Raleigh County Violent Crimes and Drug Task force and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.