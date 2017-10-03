Greenbrier County man arrested on meth charge

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly selling drugs at his White Sulphur Springs home.

Greenbrier County law enforcement said Charles Walls was arrested at his home on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Late last week, officers went to Walls home after a reported drug overdose. Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Walls was released from the Southern Regional Jail on $35,000 dollar bond.