Greenbrier County man arrested on meth charge

By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVVA) -

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly selling drugs at his White Sulphur Springs home. 

Greenbrier County law enforcement said Charles Walls was arrested at his home on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Late last week, officers went to Walls home after a reported drug overdose. Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Walls was released from the Southern Regional Jail on $35,000 dollar bond.

