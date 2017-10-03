Highways officials discuss Roads to Prosperity Amendment in Princeton

The Chambers of Commerce from Bluefield and Princeton hosted a town hall meeting Monday night on the proposed road bond referendum.

Representatives were on hand to explain how and where the road money will be spent if the measure passes.

According to highway engineer Alan Reed, the informative meeting was designed to help answer any questions voters might have about the Roads to Prosperity Amendment. Reed said it would have a positive impact on every county in the state.

"This could create a large number of projects,” said Alan Reed, District 10 Engineer, West Virginia Division of Highways. "It would move projects forward that would be in the future. These projects would likely be constructed and then it creates a gap in our normal program to allow us hopefully able to do other things with that funding."

Visit roadstoprosperity.wv.gov for more information. The road bond referendum is set to be voted on October 7th and early voting has already begun.

The meeting was held at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton.