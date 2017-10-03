Ex-West Virginia postal worker admits stealing prescriptions

A former postal worker in West Virginia has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Brittany Harrison of Cross Lanes pleaded guilty Monday to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Prosecutors say Harrison worked in the Charleston main post office as a mail processing clerk and learned to identify packages that contained oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

In April 2016 she stole oxycodone pills from a package to be delivered from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington to a Charleston resident. She also admitted stealing prescription pain pills from at least six other packages.

Harrison faces up to five years in federal prison. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 4 in federal court in Charleston.

