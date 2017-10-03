Boy, 6, dies after being hit by vehicle in apartment complex - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Boy, 6, dies after being hit by vehicle in apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) - A 6-year-old Virginia boy has been struck and killed by a pickup truck.

Police said they were called to the Twin Rivers Apartment complex in Hopewell Sunday for reports of a child struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a small pickup truck was traveling north within the complex when the boy entered the road from an obstructed location and was hit.

The boy was identified as Jamari Howard. He was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where he died less than two hours later.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police. No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating.

