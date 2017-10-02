Beckley draped in purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month

October is “Domestic Violence Awareness month,” and to recognize it, students from Concord University's Beckley campus and the Women's Resource Center are hanging purple ribbons across uptown Beckley.More >>
October is “Domestic Violence Awareness month,” and to recognize it, students from Concord University's Beckley campus and the Women's Resource Center are hanging purple ribbons across uptown Beckley.More >>
October is “Domestic Violence Awareness month,” and to recognize it, students from Concord University's Beckley campus and the Women's Resource Center are hanging purple ribbons across uptown Beckley.More >>
October is “Domestic Violence Awareness month,” and to recognize it, students from Concord University's Beckley campus and the Women's Resource Center are hanging purple ribbons across uptown Beckley.More >>
Dozens of Kroger employees picketed outside of the store's Beckley Crossing location Monday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of Kroger employees picketed outside of the store's Beckley Crossing location Monday afternoon.More >>
Concord University officials say educating their students on how to manage student loans is a priority, this after a report from the U.S. Department of Education shows West Virginia has the highest default rate on students loans in the nation.More >>
Concord University officials say educating their students on how to manage student loans is a priority, this after a report from the U.S. Department of Education shows West Virginia has the highest default rate on students loans in the nation.More >>
On clear and calm nights, we often talk about how deep and sheltered valleys will likely be colder than ridges. These common fall and winter conditions makes for a tricky forecast, with a wide range of low temperatures in the early morning hours.More >>
On clear and calm nights, we often talk about how deep and sheltered valleys will likely be colder than ridges. These common fall and winter conditions makes for a tricky forecast, with a wide range of low temperatures in the early morning hours.More >>
A local man just came home from nearly three weeks in Texas, working as a rollback operator in areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. This tow truck driver tells us the sights he saw down there reminded him of the floods he lived through in McDowell County.More >>
A local man just came home from nearly three weeks in Texas, working as a rollback operator in areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. This tow truck driver tells us the sights he saw down there reminded him of the floods he lived through in McDowell County.More >>
Rock star Tom Petty of "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is reportedly "clinging to life" Monday after he was found unconscious in his home.More >>
Rock star Tom Petty of "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is reportedly "clinging to life" Monday after he was found unconscious in his home.More >>