Beckley draped in purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month

October is “Domestic Violence Awareness month,” and to recognize it, students from Concord University's Beckley campus and the Women's Resource Center are hanging purple ribbons across uptown Beckley.

"When you have three women a day killed by an intimate partner in this country, it's just too many," Dee Sizemore said.

Sizemore says one in four women and one in seven men are or have been subjected to serious physical abuse from their partner, and the effects of that violence ripple through the home and community every day.

"When you're looking at those statistics, it's affecting such a large portion of our population and it really affects everyone, the children the family, the co-workers, and it's going to take all of us getting involved just to end it," Sizemore said.

Getting involved is just the start, according to Sizemore. By getting the topic out in the forefront, domestic violence will have nowhere to hide.

"We're gonna have an event aimed towards families and children,” Sizemore said. “It's going to be called "Be a Hero," and we invite the kids to dress up in their favorite hero costumes. And they're also going to meet some other local heroes."

The "Be a Hero" event is going on Tuesday night is free for the whole family.

In addition to some local heroes, kids will get a chance to meet a surprise superhero.

It all takes place at the Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.