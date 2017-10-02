Kroger employees hold rally in Beckley as current deal nears expiration

Dozens of Kroger employees picketed outside of the store's Beckley Crossing location Monday afternoon.

The supermarket chain's current collective bargaining agreement with employees of the UFCW Local 400 union is set to expire Saturday at midnight.

The union represents 4,200 Kroger employees across 39 stores in the region that makes up West Virginia and parts of Ohio and Kentucky.

According to employees, negotiations have been going on for about three weeks.

Employees say they are concerned about stagnant wages and are fearful of increased health care costs.

The Kroger company released the following statement to WVVA News Monday evening:

“Kroger is in the process of negotiating a new contract with UFCW 400 for our associates in West Virginia. There are 39 stores and 4,200 store associates in this contract. (The stores include three in Ohio and two in Kentucky.)?

Kroger's goal is to provide our associates a competitive and solid compensation package of pay and benefits. That includes affordable health care and pension to provide our associates a secure retirement.

We are confident, if both parties stay focused on having productive dialog (sic) at the table, we can reach an agreement that is good for our associates and right for our business."