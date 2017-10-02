Mercer County Chambers of Commerce Host Road Bond Public Meeting

The Chambers of Commerce from Bluefield and Princeton hosted a town hall meeting Monday night on the proposed Road Bond referendum at The Mercer County Technical Education Center.

There were three representatives from the State Department of Highways to fully explain how and where the road money will be spent if the measure passed.

According to Alan Reed, District Ten Engineer... they are doing these meetings to answer any questions voters might have about the road bond.

He added that all the counties in the state stand to have several projects for much-needed road repairs...

And it frees up money from the regular highway budget that could be used for other needs.

If you have questions or would like to see how much each county will receive you can go to their website roads-to-prosperity.wv.gov.

The Bond referendum is set to be voted on October 7th and early voting has already begun.