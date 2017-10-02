Bluefield facing a tough task with Point Pleasant

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

After rolling through most of its competition in the first half of the season, Bluefield got a scare last Friday. As the Beavers held off a strong effort from Richlands to end their losing skid to the Blue Tornado. "The past 3 years we lost to them so my senior year we finally beat them. With it being my senior year I felt we needed to get this win. It felt real good beating them finally" said senior Truck Edwards.

The Beavers played well in the competitive game, and closed it out right when they needed to. "Its our choice and our players choice out there in that situation. They chose the plays in order to get a few first downs or score. I was pleased with the score and felt pretty good after that" said head coach Fred Simon.

Up next, is a visit from Point Pleasant. A straight forward group that pulls no punches. "Physical with a lot of different formations and motions on offense and always been a team that's played really hard. Top 8 in the state of West Virginia along with us and we expect a tough football game on Friday night."

The Black Knights will be a good measuring stick for Bluefield. As they look to evaluate themselves each week of the season. "We are playing more competitive teams. Early in the year we were playing teams that really were not that good like Richlands and Point Pleasant are. We are really going to see how we matchup with teams that are just as good as us" said Edwards.

The Beavers expect a big game atmosphere on Friday night. As this will be a great way to get them ready for what's ahead. "Just go hard every play. We can not take any plays off. We are going to work hard all week to prepare for these guys. Whatever it takes to get this win."