Concord University weighs in on managing student debt after WV ranked highest in default

Concord University officials say educating their students on how to manage student loans is a priority, this after a report from the U.S. Department of Education shows West Virginia has the highest default rate on students loans in the nation.

The report says that as of 2016, the student loan default rate in the state was 18.3%, nearly 7% above the national average.

“I would suspect it has a lot to do with the financial situation in WV, the economy," said Vice President of Enrollment Management at Concord University Jamie Ealy. “We try to let students know these loans are an important tool and should be used in that way and you really shouldn’t borrow more than you absolutely have to “

Ealy says the Concord has seen a decrease in the loan default rate of its students of 20% in the last three years. He credits the drop to an emphasis on early loan counseling for students, as well as financial literacy workshops offered by the University.

“Loans aren’t necessarily the bad thing. The bad thing is uninformed borrowing," Ealy says. "And making sure you’re educated and understand what the ramifications of the loan are and what are the realistic options for you to pay that back when you graduate.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Government records show West Virginia has the highest default rate on college student loans in the nation.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the default rate in West Virginia in 2016 was 18.3 percent, up from 16.2 percent in 2015. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports it's the largest percentage increase of any state.

The Education Department says nearly 9,600 people who started repaying their federal student debt in West Virginia in fiscal year 2014 defaulted on their loans by the fall of 2016.

Brian Weingart, senior director of financial aid for the Higher Education Policy Commission, said most of the defaulted loans came from the private, for-profit American Public University System based in Charles Town. The school had about 5,500 students who defaulted on their loans.

"If you take that one school out, our state default rate would go from 18.3 percent to 14 percent," Weingart said.

Still, that would still be higher than the national average of 11.5 percent, which was up from 11.3 percent for the previous year.

Eight of the state's nine two-year community colleges had default rates of 20 percent or higher, and two were higher than 30 percent: Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (31.1 percent), which has multiple campuses, and Eastern Community and Technical College in Moorefield (30.4). The two schools are among the smallest in the state and had fewer than 40 students default.

Schools with default rates of 30 percent or greater are required to form a default prevention task force.

The only state community college with a default rate below 20 percent was BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston at 14.4 percent.

"The two-year (colleges) are doing a really good job of limiting the number of students who are borrowing student loans," Weingart said. "So when you have less students borrowing, and a few students default, it looks like you have a higher default rate."

