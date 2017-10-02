Local tow truck operator assists with hurricane recovery

A local man just came home from nearly three weeks in Texas, working as a rollback operator in areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. This tow truck driver tells us the sights he saw down there reminded him of the floods he lived through in McDowell County.

Dustin Goins has been working for Mountain State Locksmith for around a year now. Besides locksmith work, Mountain State also operates some towing and rollback vehicles. After Harvey finally rained itself out, one of the owners of Mountain State contacted Insurance Auto Auction in Texas to see if they needed any help, Goins explains. "So he contacted them, and they're doing the disaster recovery in Texas. We got in with them, got on the list, and they called us out for it."

Twenty-four hours after receiving the call, Goins and his truck were down in Houston. Goins and about 2,300 other rollback operators were enlisted to repossess flooded vehicles. "(Vehicles) ranged anywhere from exotic cars to your everyday, 9-5 cars. Harvey didn't discriminate. He hit them all, and they all had to be towed."

Goins is from the town of Gary originally. He says the sights he saw in Texas reminded him of the hundred-year flood in 2001. "A lot of devastation. Just about any residential neighborhood you go into, there's just row and rows and rows of trash... personal belongings... stuff that was just waiting to be picked up."

Though Goins was there to do a job, the work was something he took to heart. "This is more on a grand scale. I was able to go and get these vehicles from these people, that way the insurance company will finalize everything, and they can actually start rebuilding their lives."

Goins says not all cars were total losses, because they were only partially submerged in the flood waters. He says it's possible that some of these cars will be sold to dealers at the auction, but that state law mandates the cars have flood documentation and salvage titles with them.

