Beckley border fire reignites annexation issue

BECKLEY AREA, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley's map was drawn at a time when coal was king, property exemptions designed to keep the area's crowned jewel competitive. But now, all those coal companies are gone, leaving first responders with a map filled with holes, blurred boundaries, and mutual aid agreements.



"It's a hub. If this hub had more people in it, it would be stronger," explained Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher after a fire tore through the Green Bank Motel over the weekend.



The motel sits in one of Beckley's holes. They may not have to worry about paying or collecting the city's one percent sales tax, explained Councilman Sopher, but there are other concerns.



"There's so many different holes in city boundaries, Sprague, parts of Robert C. Byrd Drive, and Eisenhower Drive. People assume they are in the city but they're not."



The Beckley Fire Dept. has mutual aid agreements with volunteer fire departments in the surrounding counties, but to keep their forces ready to respond to events in city limits, they are only dispatched after the volunteer fire department calls for backup.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said it is time that could prove costly for those living in Beckley's holes who have to wait 10-15 minutes for a county fire department to respond.



"No disrespect to our volunteer fire departments. They do a beautiful job. But you never know the exact number of firefighters that will be able to respond," said Mayor Rob Rappold. "By the time these ladies and gentlemen get out of bed and to the fire department, there could be a twenty to thirty minute delay."



Mayor Rappold said homeowners and businesses on the border may be considered for annexation through a border adjustment request to the city. He said the Beckley also boasts a lower ISO rating than many of the surrounding areas that could help homeowners lower their insurance rates.