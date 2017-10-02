Rock music legend Tom Petty found unconscious

LOS ANGELES - (NBC News) Rock star Tom Petty of "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is reportedly "clinging to life" Monday after he was found unconscious in his home.

It was reported by multiple media outlets that he had passed away.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Petty, 66, best known for songs such as "Free Fallin,'" "American Girl," "Don't Do Me Like That" and "The Waiting" to name a few.

Overall, Petty has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

In 2002, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.