Rock music legend Tom Petty found unconscious

LOS ANGELES - (NBC News) Rock star Tom Petty of "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is reportedly "clinging to life" Monday after he was found unconscious in his home.

It was reported by multiple media outlets that he had passed away. 

Petty, 66, best known for songs such as "Free Fallin,'" "American Girl," "Don't Do Me Like That" and "The Waiting" to name a few.

Overall, Petty has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

In 2002, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

