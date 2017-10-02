Las Vegas shooting victim had West Virginia roots - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Las Vegas shooting victim had West Virginia roots

Posted:
By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
A woman with West Virginia roots was among the first victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas to be identified.

Denise Burditus, who grew up in Hedgesville and lived in Martinsburg, was attending Sunday night's Jason Aldean concert.

50-year-old Denise Salmon Burditus, was among the 58 people murdered at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

She is pictured with her husband Tony Burditus at the festival in a photograph she posted to Facebook at around 9:30 pm local time - just minutes before the gunman opened fire.

