Las Vegas shooting victim had West Virginia roots

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Police are seeking to confirm a 'lone wolf' gunman is responsible for killing 58 and wounding at least 515 others from his Las Vegas hotel room, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

A woman with West Virginia roots was among the first victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas to be identified.

Denise Burditus, who grew up in Hedgesville and lived in Martinsburg, was attending Sunday night's Jason Aldean concert.

50-year-old Denise Salmon Burditus, was among the 58 people murdered at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

She is pictured with her husband Tony Burditus at the festival in a photograph she posted to Facebook at around 9:30 pm local time - just minutes before the gunman opened fire.