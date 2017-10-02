Plan unveiled to address Uptown Beckley hole

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Nearly six years after a fire ripped through Uptown Beckley, a plan is now in place to address the hole left in its wake.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday that city leaders in conjunction with a community panel have decided to build a plaza and multipurpose room in the space between Neville and Main Street.



On October 9, Mayor Rappold said a local contractor will begin work on a storm drainage system that should take about two weeks. During that time, he cautioned that there will be a detour on Neville Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Earwood Drive to Heber Street.



As soon as that drainage work is complete; however, he expects city crews to begin work on the new plaza. Two-thirds of the space will be comprised of the plaza, while a third of the space will be for a multi-purpose room for the city.



Mayor Rappold said the city is still looking for an idea for a centerpiece on the plaza. "We're seeking out something that would be iconic, attractive, whether it's a sculpture or a light fixture...we haven't figured that out yet. We really want to find something that will attract people to the downtown."

The mayor also said Safe Sidewalks Inc. has been in Uptown recently repairing sidewalks and potential trips for visitors to Uptown.