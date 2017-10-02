Beckley Police officer promoted to leadership

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Nearly six years after a fire ripped through Uptown Beckley, a plan is now in place to address the hole left in its wake.More >>
A familiar face took on a new leadership position at the Beckley Police Department on Monday.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin states that Congress is "so dysfunctional that we cannot even manage to reauthorize funding for a program that ensures 9 million children across America have access to health insurance."
A new program that tracks drug overdoses will be discussed this week at Marshall University.
A national racing series made it's way to southern West Virginia this weekend, as hundreds turned out for the only West Virginia stop on the Sprint Enduro schedule. The Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series visited Glen Daniel this weekend, for round seven of the 2017 tour.
Dispatchers with Raleigh County confirm an overnight blaze that happened just before midnight at the Green Bank Motel in Beckley.
We're out here at the relocated Oktoberfest. This event took place for 20 years in Bramwell, but has now moved here to Bluefield. For those who come out, you'll find plenty of craft and German beers, along with food and live bands. Earlier today, the Autumn Festival took place over in Princeton. It featured everything from new vendors in the area, to dog competitions with a very special judge.
