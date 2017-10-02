Beckley Police officer promoted to leadership

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A familiar face took on a new leadership position at the Beckley Police Department on Monday.



Capt. J.R. Corey replaced Jeff McPeak, who retired last week as chief deputy. The position is the department's second in command, responsible for administering Chief L.D. Christian administrative and law enforcement goals throughout the department.



Chief Deputy Corey previously ran the Citizen's Police Academy and the department's community events. He has worked at the Beckley Police Dept. for 20 years, taking on roles in everything from road patrol to K-9 duty to Firearms Instructor.



"My goal is to continue working in the community and building on those relationships. I think we've made great strides, but there's always room for improvement. That's one of our number one goals, to continue to do that," said Chief Deputy Corey in an interview with WVVA News.

Lt. Chuck Ragland will take over the chief deputy's roles overseeing the Citizens Police Academy and community events.