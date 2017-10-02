Manchin calls Congress' decision to end CHIP funding 'shameful'

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin states that Congress is "so dysfunctional that we cannot even manage to reauthorize funding for a program that ensures 9 million children across America have access to health insurance."

Manchin states that more than 21,000 children in West Virginia are enrolled in the CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program).

Congress allowed the program to expire on September 30. CHIP is mostly paid for by the federal government. According to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, there is enough funding to keep the program going for the next two years and there is money available for beneficiaries in West Virginia through April 2018

The program was passed into law in 1997 to help reduce the number of uninsured children and pregnant women. It provides low-cost health coverage for low-income families that do not qualify for Medicaid. According to the Access Commission, program spending was $13.6 billion in 2016. Click here to view state-by-state comparison.

Read Senator Joe Manchin's full statement below:

“It is shameful that Congress is so dysfunctional that we cannot even manage to reauthorize funding for a program that ensures 9 million children across America have access to health insurance. More than 21,000 West Virginia children are enrolled in CHIP and to let this funding expire is nothing short of negligent. The least we can do is put partisanship aside to protect our children, the most vulnerable among us. In the coming days, I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure no child in West Virginia loses access to healthcare.” - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito states that legislation to reauthorize CHIP is advancing in the Senate and has "strong bipartisan support."