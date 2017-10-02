WVVA's 2017 Warm Morning Coat Drive

WVVA's Warm Morning Coat Drive is underway!

WVVA, along with City National Bank, Grants Supermarkets, and Sleep Outfitters are collecting new and gently-used winter coats to give to those who need the extra warmth this winter

Coats for people of all ages and sizes are needed; especially ones for children.

You can drop off coats at selected locations during regular business hours. Service organizations will pick up donations each week and distribute the coats to those who need them.

The driver ends November 3,

The following organizations will be served by this year's coat drive: