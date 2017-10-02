WVVA's 2017 Warm Morning Coat Drive - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVVA's Warm Morning Coat Drive is underway!

WVVA, along with City National Bank, Grants Supermarkets, and Sleep Outfitters are collecting new and gently-used winter coats to give to those who need the extra warmth this winter

Coats for people of all ages and sizes are needed; especially ones for children. 

You can drop off coats at selected locations during regular business hours. Service organizations will pick up donations each week and distribute the coats to those who need them.

The driver ends October 27.

The following organizations will be served by this year's coat drive:

  • Salvation Army (Princeton) WV-Grant's (Athens Crossroads), City National Bank (Beside Walmart in Princeton), Sleep Outfitters (Stafford Dr. Princeton)
  • Bluefield Salvation Army- Grant's (East Main Street Princeton) and Grant's (Bluefield Ave.)
  • Bluefield Sacred Heart & Food Pantry-  WVVA Studio
  • Bluefield Union Mission (Bluefield) - Grant's (Green Valley), Grant's (Rt. 20 Glenwood)
  • Salvation Army (Beckley) - City National following locations:Mall (SMALLER BOX), Beaver, Eisenhower,Harper Road (SMALLER BOX), Main and Kanawha, and Park Ave., Sleep Outfitters (Robert C Byrd Drive)
  • Labor of Love (Tazewell) - Grant’s (North Tazewell)
  • Good Samaritan Food Pantry (Richlands) – Grant’s (Richlands) 
  • Giles County Social Services (Rich Creek) Grant’s (Rich Creek), Grant's (Narrows) and Grant’s (Pearisburg, VA)
  • City National Bank (Hinton)
  • Team Center (War) Grant’s (War)
  • Spirit & Truth Ministries- Grant’s (Oak Hill)
  • United Way Greenbrier County- Sleep Outfitters (Lewisburg)
