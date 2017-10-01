Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Beckley motel - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Dispatchers with Raleigh County confirm an overnight blaze that happened just before midnight at the Green Bank Motel in Beckley.

No word right now on how the fire started at the motel located on S Eisenhower Dr.

The Beckley Fire Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department responded.

As of now, there are no injuries to report.

Stay with WVVA News as we continue to follow this story.

