Thousands attend Autumn Fest and Oktoberfest in Mercer County

We're out here at the relocated Oktoberfest. This event took place for 20 years in Bramwell, but has now moved here to Bluefield. For those who come out, you'll find plenty of craft and German beers, along with food and live bands.

Earlier today, the Autumn Festival took place over in Princeton. It featured everything from new vendors in the area, to dog competitions with a very special judge.

Many businesses and churches had displays set up along Mercer Street. One of the newer businesses giving out samples was Upper Crust Catering. After operating in Princeton for a year now, owner Ashley Smiley says they are starting to get a handle on the business. "We try to cater to around 50-70 people. Most of our products are buffet style. But we do a lot of gift baskets and novelty items."

Besides offering free samples to folks passing by, there was yet another reason they set up a display. "We have our listing together for holiday goodies, sweets, and trays, that are running from now until the end of the year."

Over in the Town Square, WVVA's Katherine Thompson was a guest judge at a dog competition. One of the contests was the smallest dog competition, which was won by Ashleigh Price and her Yorkshire Terrier. Price explains how they won first prize. "I'm pretty sure they took into consideration just how small he is, and probably the fact that he is four years old; he's not just a puppy. So I think that played a role." And cuteness too, right? "Yeah, he's definitely cute. Aren't you Braxton?"

Price says she competed this year in place of her mom, who usually is the family representative at the competition. So how does it feel to win? "Oh it was fun! I was really surprised, because my mom's little dog is very tiny, too. So we were shocked... weren't we Braxton?"

Now again, Autumn Festival in Princeton concluded earlier this afternoon, but the Oktoberfest here in Bluefield is going to keep going until 8 pm. Now I just have to decide whether I want to try some Virginia Pale Ale, Pumpkin Ale, or Fall Harvest Beer. So many options, so little time.

