Thousands attend Autumn Fest and Oktoberfest in Mercer County

Dispatchers with Raleigh County confirm an overnight blaze that happened just before midnight at the Green Bank Motel in Beckley.More >>
Dispatchers with Raleigh County confirm an overnight blaze that happened just before midnight at the Green Bank Motel in Beckley.More >>
We're out here at the relocated Oktoberfest. This event took place for 20 years in Bramwell, but has now moved here to Bluefield. For those who come out, you'll find plenty of craft and German beers, along with food and live bands. Earlier today, the Autumn Festival took place over in Princeton. It featured everything from new vendors in the area, to dog competitions with a very special judge.More >>
We're out here at the relocated Oktoberfest. This event took place for 20 years in Bramwell, but has now moved here to Bluefield. For those who come out, you'll find plenty of craft and German beers, along with food and live bands. Earlier today, the Autumn Festival took place over in Princeton. It featured everything from new vendors in the area, to dog competitions with a very special judge.More >>
Hundreds of dirt bike racers are in Raleigh County this weekend, but instead of taking it to at a traditional track, they are getting to tear it up on a golf course, of all places.More >>
Hundreds of dirt bike racers are in Raleigh County this weekend, but instead of taking it to at a traditional track, they are getting to tear it up on a golf course, of all places.More >>
Veterans staying at the VA Hospital in Beckley got a rare treat Saturday, as hundreds of classic cars pulled into the adjacent parking lot for the 2nd Annual VA Classic Car Show.More >>
Veterans staying at the VA Hospital in Beckley got a rare treat Saturday, as hundreds of classic cars pulled into the adjacent parking lot for the 2nd Annual VA Classic Car Show.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn't yet endorsed anyone for next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn't yet endorsed anyone for next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.More >>
Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.More >>