Off-road enduro series brings big names and high speeds to Raleigh Co. golf course

Hundreds of dirt bike racers are in Raleigh County this weekend, but instead of taking it to at a traditional track, they are getting to tear it up on a golf course, of all places.More >>
Hundreds of dirt bike racers are in Raleigh County this weekend, but instead of taking it to at a traditional track, they are getting to tear it up on a golf course, of all places.More >>
Veterans staying at the VA Hospital in Beckley got a rare treat Saturday, as hundreds of classic cars pulled into the adjacent parking lot for the 2nd Annual VA Classic Car Show.More >>
Veterans staying at the VA Hospital in Beckley got a rare treat Saturday, as hundreds of classic cars pulled into the adjacent parking lot for the 2nd Annual VA Classic Car Show.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn't yet endorsed anyone for next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn't yet endorsed anyone for next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.More >>
Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.More >>
On Saturday at Hope Village, there will be a dedication for the new Mylan Community Park. There will be a picnic, a movie at dusk, and everyone is invited to join.More >>
On Saturday at Hope Village, there will be a dedication for the new Mylan Community Park. There will be a picnic, a movie at dusk, and everyone is invited to join.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man was on trial Tuesday for what prosecutors say is his second murder.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man was on trial Tuesday for what prosecutors say is his second murder.More >>