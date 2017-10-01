Off-road enduro series brings big names and high speeds to Raleigh Co. golf course

Hundreds of dirt bike racers are in Raleigh County this weekend, but instead of taking it to at a traditional track, they are getting to tear it up on a golf course, of all places.

The regional enduro series known as the "Kenda Full Gas Enduro Sprint Series" made it's way to the Hidden Valley Golf course in Glen Daniel. It's the 7th stop of the 9 round series.

And it's the first year the series has stopped in Raleigh County.

The golf course's owners were more than happy to give up their pristine fairways in exchange for some deep ruts and two-wheeled fun.

"There's really nothing like this anywhere else in the country, there's not too many golf courses that are like, 'Hey yeah, come ride your dirt bike around on it.' So, it's a unique venue and definitely even unique for our series," promoter Jason Hooper said.

Racing continues Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. when the youth riders hit the track. The Pro-Am starts at 11:30 a.m. and race all afternoon.

The race has attracted some big names to the area, such as former 125cc East Supercross champion Damon Bradshaw and former professional motocrosser Ryan Sipes.

Saturday night, country recording artist Eli Cook performed.

A weekend pass is just $10 for anyone six years old and up.