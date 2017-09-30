Oak Hill outlasts Shady Spring to improve to 5-1 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Oak Hill outlasts Shady Spring to improve to 5-1

Posted:

Saturday afternoon it was homecoming for the Shady Spring Tigers as they hosted Oak Hill. The Red Devils spoiled the day as they came away with the 11-7 victory.  Christian Lively had 86 yards and a touchdown for the Red Devils in the win. Tyler Bragg had 65 yards rushing for the Tigers, including a 76 yard touchdown to end the first quarter. The Red Devils improve to 5-1 on the season. Next up they will host Princeton on Friday. The Tigers drop to 2-4 and will travel to Clay County on Friday. 

