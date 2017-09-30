Concord falls at home to Shepherd

The Concord University Mountain Lions entered Saturday's contest against Shepherd in search of a resume win. The Mountain Lions were unable to come away with a victory as they fell 49-20 to the Rams. The Mountain Lions put the game's first three points on the board, but the Rams scored 21 straight and never looked back. Connor Jessop went 16-32 for 327 yards and three touchdown passes for the Rams. Adam Fulton went 18-34 for 244 yard and two touchdown passes to no interceptions for the Mountain Lions. Camari Murray and Tywan Pearce each had a touchdown catch for Concord.The Mountain Lions fall to 1-4 on the season. Next week, they travel to take on the Glenville State Pioneers on Saturday.