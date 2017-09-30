Bluefield College tops Warner in overtime - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College tops Warner in overtime

The Bluefield College Rams added their Saturday night game against Warner University late to their season schedule after missing a previous contest due to the tropical storms over the last several weeks. The Rams however made it count as they topped the Royals 13-10 in overtime. Freshman kicker Tanner Griffith hit a 36-yard field goal in the extra period to give the Rams their second win of 2017. The Royals missed a 52-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation to give Warner the win. In overtime, the Royals missed another field goal in their first possession of overtime. The Rams will once again be at home next Saturday against St. Andrews University.

