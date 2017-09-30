Veterans treated to classic car display at Beckley VAMC

Veterans staying at the VA Hospital in Beckley got a rare treat Saturday, as hundreds of classic cars pulled into the adjacent parking lot for the 2nd Annual VA Classic Car Show.

The show was a tradition for many years until it went on a long hiatus due to construction around the VA Hospital campus.

But veterans asked for the show to return last year.

Jamie Pritt organized the show and says it's just a small way to give back to those who served their country.

Pritt says there were 85 cars in last year's show but this year's looks to double that number.

In addition to the stroll down memory lane, free hot dogs and sodas were there for everyone in attendance.