Justice: No endorsement yet in West Virginia's Senate race

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn't yet endorsed anyone for next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

Elected last year as a Democrat with Manchin's support, Justice recently switched to the Republican Party - an announcement he made with President Donald Trump at a Charleston rally in August.

At a meeting with West Virginia's Republican lawmakers on Sept. 18, Justice was urged to help beat Manchin, who is seeking re-election. Justice instead praised Manchin as a friend who is also Trump's liaison with the Democrats.

The governor also said he likes two of Manchin's Republican opponents, Congressman Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Justice says he probably won't endorse anyone until next year at an appropriate time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.