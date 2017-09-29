WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard

Posted:

Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.

11:15 PM- WATCH FOOTBALL FRIDAY WITH A.J. AND MATTHEW

West Virginia 

Greenbrier East - 6

Alleghany - 6 (2nd)

Graham - 30

Princeton - 0 (FINAL)

George Washington - 38

Woodrow Wilson - 14 (4th)

Richlands - 7

Bluefield - 21 (4th)

Clay County - 0

Independence - 26 (4th) 

James Monroe - 22

Nicholas County - 20 (4th)

Riverside - 41

Liberty - 0 (Halftime)

Oak HIll - 

Shady Spring -  (Saturday game)

Fayetteville - 22

PikeView - 42 (3rd)

Wyoming East - 22

River View - 16 (4th)

Greenbrier West - 0

Sherman - 7 (2nd)

Meadow Bridge - 8

Valley (Fayette) - 32 (FINAL)

Bland County -7

Grayson - 35 (Halftime)

Mount View - 28

Notre Dame - 14 (Halftime)

Summers County - 16

Webster County - 0 (Haltime)

Teams not playing this week - Westside, Montcalm

Virginia

Radford - 14

Giles County - 28 (FINAL)

Narrows - 50

Holston - 0 (FINAL)

Hurley, VA - 24

Tazewell - 34 (4th)

Floyd County -28

Carroll County - 0

Fort Chiswell - 35

Auburn - 7

