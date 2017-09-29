Mercer Co. awaits thousands of visitors ahead of weekend fall festivals

Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.

Autumnfest begins on Saturday, September 30th at 10 A.M. along Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.

The Princeton-Mercer Chamber of Commerce says the festival will feature nearly 130 vendors.

Kids can participate in a pumpkin-painting contest along with games and face painting. The event will also feature a dog show contest, a tug of war competition, and the ever-popular pumpkin pie-eating contest.

With more than 6,000 people expected to visit mercer street, the chamber says Autumnfest is a great way to show off the city of Princeton.

"Autumnfest is a big boost for our tourism," said Keith Circle of the Princeton-Mercer Chamber of Commerce. "Not only do we get local people here. We get a lot of people coming in from out of town."

The event is free and open to the public.

Mercer Street will closed off beginning Saturday morning from B street to 5th street at 6 A.M.

Following Autumnfest, hundreds of local residents and visitors are expected to head to the Bluefield City Park for "Oktoberfest in the Park" from 3 p-m to 8 p-m.

Tickets are $25 in advance online and $30 at the gate.

Tickets grant access to more than 20 craft beer vendors.

The event will feature a musical performance from "The Kind Thieves" before the band "Big Daddy Love" takes the stage.

While the beer samples come free with the purchase of a ticket, there will be food and wine for sale as well.

For the first time, organizers will be providing a shuttle service for event-goers with stops in Princeton, Bramwell and Buefield.

You must be age 21 or older to be admitted into Oktoberfest.

A schedule for the shuttle service can be found on the "Oktoberfest in the Park" Facebook page.