Mercer Co. awaits thousands of visitors ahead of weekend fall festivals

Mercer County officials are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend as they look forward to the 12th annual Princeton Autumnfest followed by "Oktoberfest in the Park" in Bluefield.More >>
On Saturday at Hope Village, there will be a dedication for the new Mylan Community Park. There will be a picnic, a movie at dusk, and everyone is invited to join.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man was on trial Tuesday for what prosecutors say is his second murder.More >>
A Mount Hope Police officer was recognized on Friday for rescuing an elderly woman from an apartment fire on Thursday.More >>
Federal authorities have designated West Virginia's Wood County as a high intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.More >>
Wednesday, one area high school was able to chat, via the internet, with a U-S Senator in Washington. Students from Mount View High asked some very important questions concerning their future. Students gathered in the theater to participate in a Q&A with Senator Joe Manchin via Skype.More >>
Ron Miller has resigned his seat in the West Virginia Senate to work on agriculture issues in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice.More >>
