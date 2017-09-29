Park dedication on Saturday at Hope Village - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

On Saturday at Hope Village, there will be a dedication for the new Mylan Community Park.

There will be a picnic, a movie at dusk, and everyone is invited to join. It's being named Mylan in honor of their contributions to White Sulphur Springs as the first corporation to step in to provide major funding for flood relief and the progress continues to be made at Hope Village because of the generosity.

"We've got a fairly aggressive target to finish Hope Village. We want to finish by Thanksgiving. We're engaged in that mission and we think we're going to make it. We have two streets done. One to go," said Maggie Hutchison of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

"It's just wonderful to see and it's not just Hope Village. The whole town is coming alive," added President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs, Tom Crabtree.

The event begins at 5 PM.

