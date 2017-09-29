Mount Hope police officer credited with saving woman from apartment fire

A Mount Hope Police officer was recognized on Friday for rescuing an elderly woman from an apartment fire on Thursday.More >>
Federal authorities have designated West Virginia's Wood County as a high intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Wednesday, one area high school was able to chat, via the internet, with a U-S Senator in Washington. Students from Mount View High asked some very important questions concerning their future. Students gathered in the theater to participate in a Q&A with Senator Joe Manchin via Skype.
Ron Miller has resigned his seat in the West Virginia Senate to work on agriculture issues in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice.
Members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives made a stop in McDowell County to educate teens on how to safely interact with police.
It's been roughly fourteen months since the Greenbrier Valley Rural Fire Department had to close its doors. But now, after a lot of paperwork and hard work, there's a new name, the Talcott Fire Department, and an old mission. They still have to cover 35 square miles and close to 3000 residents.
Bimbo Coles was named the Greenbrier East head boys basketball coach
