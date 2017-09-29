Mount Hope police officer credited with saving woman from apartm - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mount Hope police officer credited with saving woman from apartment fire

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) A Mount Hope Police officer was recognized on Friday for rescuing an elderly woman from an apartment fire on Thursday.

According to Mount Hope firefighters, Officer Levi Garretson arrived at Midtown Apartments just before their arrival and breached her door. 

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. and one person was also taken to the hospital.

The Mount Hope Fire Dept., Pax Vol. Fire Dept., Oak Hill Fire Dept., and JanCare Ambulance responded. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.