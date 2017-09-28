McDowell County Tourism Campaign Kick Off - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Tonight at Mt View High School The newly formed McDowell County Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled a video to market the county to visitors.

JJN Multimedia produced a video that will be available on the Meet McDowell Facebook page promoting a wide variety of activities that tourists would enjoy.
There were several business owners and other members of the community that were there for the presentation and the new re branding of the county "McDowell: Where the Adventure Awaits".
Director of the Visitors Bureau Betty Jones told us that shes excited for the potential of the county and thinks that this kind of marketing plan is what  drive success for the counties tourism industry.

The visitor's bureau also kicked off a Facebook Giveaway campaign that includes several prizes...

... donated by local businesses... like free meals, overnight stays and other tourist-related items.

For more information visit the "Meet McDowell" Facebook Page.

