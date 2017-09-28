Mount View students ask Manchin questions important to teens

Wednesday, one area high school was able to chat, via the internet, with a U-S Senator in Washington. Students from Mount View High asked some very important questions concerning their future.

Students gathered in the theater to participate in a Q&A with Senator Joe Manchin via Skype. More than a hundred students were in attendance, and a lucky handful were able to personally ask the Senator a question, as sophomore Sam Dudgeon explains. "Ms. Hall came to me and was like, 'Hey, do you want to speak to Senator Manchin?' And when given the opportunity, I was like 'Heck yeah!' It's not everyday you get to speak to a senator. So I was kind of excited about it!"

For Dudgeon and other teens his age, inheriting the nation's deficit is a major issue. "At what point does the national debt become too large to sustain? And what happens? What do we do to get rid of it and cut down on spending?"

With the college graduation rate for students from McDowell County at less than 6%, senior Allison Shaw expressed concern about her chances for success. "I kind of asked that question because I'm college bound. And I kind of wanted to know, you know, if there would be, anything that I would need to know about anything upcoming in the state, or anything that could help me."

Senator Manchin ended the session by encouraging all of the students to make something of themselves. "Once you show you want an education... once you show you want to better yourself, I guarantee you'll get all the support you've ever had in your life!"

Allison Shaw says she is still deciding which college to attend and what her major will be, but she says she is very interested in serving in public health.

