West Virginia Sen. Ron Miller joins Justice administration - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia Sen. Ron Miller joins Justice administration

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Ron Miller has resigned his seat in the West Virginia Senate to work on agriculture issues in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice.

Miller, a Democrat from Greenbrier County, resigned Thursday.

West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says in a news release that with Miller's hiring, "we are moving full steam ahead to grow agriculture in our state."

Miller was elected to the Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.