McDowell Co. students get lesson from law enforcement

Ron Miller has resigned his seat in the West Virginia Senate to work on agriculture issues in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice.More >>
Members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives made a stop in McDowell County to educate teens on how to safely interact with police.More >>
It's been roughly fourteen months since the Greenbrier Valley Rural Fire Department had to close its doors. But now, after a lot of paperwork and hard work, there's a new name, the Talcott Fire Department, and an old mission. They still have to cover 35 square miles and close to 3000 residents.More >>
Bimbo Coles was named the Greenbrier East head boys basketball coachMore >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pharmacy in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
A father charged in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.More >>
A man accused in the killing of a Detroit man in Beckley was sentenced on Thursday.More >>
West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is opposing the confirmation of a former coal company CEO to become the nation's top mine safety official.More >>
