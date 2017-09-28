McDowell Co. students get lesson from law enforcement

Members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives made a stop in McDowell County to educate teens on how to safely interact with police.

The Richmond chapter of NOBLE visited Mount View and River View high schools to give students information on traffic stop procedures and discussed the do's and dont's of getting pulled over by police.

"We are trying to be as transparent as we can," said NOBLE member Eric English, "letting them know exactly what is going to take place during a traffic stop. We make sure they understand when you have to get out the car when you don't have to get out of the car what you should be doing when you're reaching for your driver's license. Those type of things make those encounters much safer."

Although the NOBLE organization has been around over 40 years, the officers say bridging the gap between police and the community is more important now than ever, as tensions between law enforcement and the community have been raised throughout the country.

"Whatever we can do to get through to them so they can understand that officers are not bad people for the most part," said NOBLE member Morris Roberson. "Do we have some officers that are probably in the wrong profession? We most likely do, just like any profession."

Members of NOBLE say reaching out to the youth is a priority.

"Many things are being seen nowadays in policing," English said. "You see a lot of wrongdoing by law enforcement officers and we don't want our public and our citizens to have that perception about everybody"

According to Mt. View students, the message was received.

"I thought it would be really political but they did a really good job of splitting the aisle and really teaching me," said Mt. View High School student Samuel Dudgeon.

His classmate Brice Shumate agrees.

"I feel like I'm better prepared if I ever do get pulled over so I know what I need to do," Shumate said.