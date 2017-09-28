Community support helps resurrect Talcott Fire Department

It's been roughly fourteen months since the Greenbrier Valley Rural Fire Department had to close its doors. But now, after a lot of paperwork and hard work, there's a new name, the Talcott Fire Department, and an old mission. They still have to cover 35 square miles and close to 3000 residents.

"There were times we didn't think we we're going to get there and really, really happy that we're back up and running and that we can serve the community," said Talcott Fire Department Chief, Bill Costomiris.

"The saving grace was around November/December we got a building inspection that allowed us to open to use this building as long as we renovated the electric, heating, whole bunch of renovations," added Jim Wiseman, Talcott Fire Department President of the Board of Trustees.

That hard work extended to help from the community.

"We have estimated that there has been 55 volunteers here that dedicated about 4500 hours. With all that support we got by for a lot less than what we would have if we didn't have tremendous involvement in the community," Wiseman said.

"We've had quite a few people. They see me down here, they'll stop in and give us a check, make a donation. How happy they are we're back up and running," Costomiris added.

But the help stretched out to other fire departments.

"I do want to say thank you to all the other fire departments that donated bunker gear, radios, pagers, fire hose," Costomiris said.

The Talcott Fire Department is having a pig roast on Saturday, October 14th featuring live music and a car show. It is one of their fundraisers and all are welcome to come.