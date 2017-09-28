Coles takes over at Greenbrier East

Fairlea, WV

WVVA-TV

Bimbo Coles was named the Greenbrier East head boys basketball coach. Coles played for the Spartans where he graduated in 1986. From there he played at Virginia Tech where he was a 3 time first team All Metro conference selection. After that he was taken in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He spent 15 seasons in the league with 5 different teams. He takes over from Jim Justice who resigned earlier this month.