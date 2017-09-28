Raleigh County man sentenced in infant's death

BECKLEY (WVVA) A father charged in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.

Andrew Bennett and his wife, Ariel Bennett, were arrested after the couple's 12-year-old niece discovered the couple's baby trapped beneath a sleeping Ariel Bennett in November of 2015.

After the baby was pronounced dead, Ariel Bennett was transported to Raleigh General Hospital with a .289 blood alcohol level. In the course of their investigation, police learned it was Andrew Bennett who had purchased and provided the alcohol to Ariel.

The complaint also said police found the Bennett's home in complete disarray during the investigation, reporting rotting food and a floor that was barely visible due to a significant amount of trash.

In August, Andrew Bennett pleaded guilty to Gross Child Neglect Creating Significant Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

The charge usually carries a sentence between 1-5 years in prison. However, as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, they made the recommendation that the sentence be suspended if the defendant complies with all orders in the accompanying abuse and neglect proceedings and satisfies the requirements outlined in the pre-sentence investigative report.

"I don't think any of us doubt his regret, remorse, or guilt from the death of that little baby. His wife's case hasn't come to trial. Her case is very different," said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller after the hearing.

Bennett will be required to stay on supervised probation as a result of that agreement. He will also be required to register with the Child Abuse and Neglect Registry for ten years.