Raleigh County man sentenced in infant's death

A father charged in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.More >>
A father charged in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday.More >>
A man accused in the killing of a Detroit man in Beckley was sentenced on Thursday.More >>
A man accused in the killing of a Detroit man in Beckley was sentenced on Thursday.More >>
West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is opposing the confirmation of a former coal company CEO to become the nation's top mine safety official.More >>
West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is opposing the confirmation of a former coal company CEO to become the nation's top mine safety official.More >>
Police say a West Virginia woman has been charged with murder in a drug overdose death.More >>
Police say a West Virginia woman has been charged with murder in a drug overdose death.More >>
The Dick Pointer Cemetery in Lewisburg is receiving a face lift with help from the Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, and volunteers.More >>
The Dick Pointer Cemetery in Lewisburg is receiving a face lift with help from the Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, and volunteers.More >>
For the Greenbrier Humane Society, this summer has been "The Summer of Cats and Kittens." Since June, they've taken in around 700 cats and kittens.More >>
For the Greenbrier Humane Society, this summer has been "The Summer of Cats and Kittens." Since June, they've taken in around 700 cats and kittens.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pharmacy in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pharmacy in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
Thrill-seekers thinking of ways to have some pre-Halloween fun are encouraged to check out two new escape rooms happening on the WVU Tech campus.More >>
Thrill-seekers thinking of ways to have some pre-Halloween fun are encouraged to check out two new escape rooms happening on the WVU Tech campus.More >>