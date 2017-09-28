Simmons sentenced in Beckley murder

A man accused in the killing of a Detroit man in Beckley was sentenced on Thursday.

Tahim Simmons pleaded guilty in August to 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony by way of a Kennedy plea, whereby the defendant does not accept guilty.

As a result, he was sentenced by Judge Robert Burnside to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Simmons was accused of killing Calvin Carlisle of Detroit, Michigan in August of 2016. Police said Carlisle's body was found later that month, on August 25, hidden beneath a pile of brush.