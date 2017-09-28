West Virginia woman charged with murder in overdose death

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a West Virginia woman has been charged with murder in a drug overdose death.

Media outlets report State Police arrested 32-year-old Kristy Danielle Finley of Dingess on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Finley is accused of delivering oxymorphone to Tammy Browning Moore on Aug. 15. The complaint say the 45-year-old Moore had several drugs and a lethal concentration of oxymorphone in her system when she died.

Finley is being held without bond in the Southwestern Regional Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether she has an attorney.

