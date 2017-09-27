Ahmad out till January - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Some bad news for West Virginia.  Esa Ahmad will have to sit out the fall semester of the season due to failing to meet eligibility requirements.  The junior was 2nd on the team in scoring with 11 points per game.  He will be eligilble to play in Janurary when the spring semester starts. 

