Graham Girls and Pikeview's O'Sullivan are making a name for themselves

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Coming into Monday's meet one of the teams of note on the girls side was the host school, Graham. Entering Wednesday's meet, the G-Girls had won three of their previous four meets and now four of the last five after taking today's meet. Ranked in the top ten of Class 2A according to Milestat.com with three runners also ranking top 10 in the region. Head coach Al McNaughton and his team say the group is on the verge of some big milestones. "Each year the team's got bigger. This year is the biggest team that I've had since I've been here. This is 10 years that I've been here. so it's not only been quantity, but also quality" said McNaughton. "Expectations are really high actually because we were super close last year and I think the heat might have got us, but we've definitely worked through that this year and we're going to get it" said junior Jazmin Scarberry.

On the West Virginia side, a Pikeview runner is beginning to open up some eyes in freshman Erin O'Sullivan. O'Sullivan is ranked among one of the top 150 freshman according to Milestat.com. Coming from a family of collegiate runners, she has posted a handful of wins this season and recently just set a course record at home over the weekend, and set another course record with a time of 19:19 in her win in this afternoon. O'Sullivan says her success is only the beginning things to come for her and her teammates. "We're trying to do our best with low numbers compared to the other teams, but truly we're just running as a family and keeping spirits high. We'd like to go through regionals and pass through as a team well I guess and see what happens after that. "