Historic cemetery in Lewisburg receiving restoration

The Dick Pointer Cemetery in Lewisburg is receiving a face lift with help from the Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, and volunteers.

"This cemetery is one of the black cemeteries in town and many of the old trustees died, so no one was taking care of it," said Lewisburg in Bloom Committee Coordinator, Shannon Beatty.

"Preservation. That's what we're about. This is a historic black cemetery right in the heart of Lewisburg and it's kind of been neglected for a long time," added Toni Ogden, Greenbrier Historical Society Curator and Education Director.

However, that has changed now that the restoration has begun and it won't be easy.

"We're applying a D2 solution to the cemetery stones. It's a natural biological solution and we're just going to spray the stones. We're not going to scrape them or brush them and allow the elements, rain, wind to help break it down," said Beatty.

"It help kills the lichen and the moss and algae and all that stuff that looks pretty on stones but really eating them alive, so we're going to get rid of that," Ogden added.

This is only the beginning of the restoration process.

"And in the spring time we will do some projects to repair the stones, pull tombstones out of the ground while doing research on it to figure out who is buried here," Beatty said.

"We need to find everybody. There are amazing stories in here of people and what they've accomplished, what they've overcome, especially in this black cemetery. This historic cemetery. The lives of these people matter and we hope to compile more information about the days these people lived in," Ogden said.

If you would like to volunteer to help the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee with work like this, you can find out how out on their Facebook Page.