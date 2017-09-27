Historic cemetery in Lewisburg receiving restoration

The Dick Pointer Cemetery in Lewisburg is receiving a face lift with help from the Greenbrier Historical Society, Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, and volunteers.More >>
For the Greenbrier Humane Society, this summer has been "The Summer of Cats and Kittens." Since June, they've taken in around 700 cats and kittens.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pharmacy in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
Thrill-seekers thinking of ways to have some pre-Halloween fun are encouraged to check out two new escape rooms happening on the WVU Tech campus.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley was named in a new report as one of the fastest-growing housing markets in 2017, according to a study by Nationwide's Health of Housing Markets.More >>
State investigators say the emergency stop on a mining machine wasn't functioning when a 32-year-old miner was killed at a southern West Virginia mine in June.More >>
Businesses in a Princeton shopping center were evacuate Wednesday morning. Authorities say a possible gas leak has closed the shopping center, as Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire are on the scene. The occupants of the shopping center includes Kroger.More >>
An attorney who prosecutors said used client money to get out of jail had a bond hearing in Beckley on Wednesday.More >>
