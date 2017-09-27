Greenbrier Humane Society needs cats to be adopted

For the Greenbrier Humane Society, this summer has been "The Summer of Cats and Kittens."

Since June, they've taken in around 700 cats and kittens. While they have adopted out many, others have gone to rescues in places like Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. But they still have an influx.

While it is difficult with so many cats and kittens coming through the door, the folks at the Humane Society are doing all they can.

"We are proud to say we have not had to euthanize for space in all of this time. It has been a battle at times and we have been pretty scared at certain times, but we have been donation based adoptions and we are still donation based on cats and kittens," said Mereda Doss, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Humane Society.

If you would like to adopt, the Humane Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM. They would like to remind everyone they cannot take surrenders when they are closed on Sunday and Monday.

