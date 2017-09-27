Copy-Coal cars derail in Pittsburgh suburb, knocking down wires

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - At least nine coal cars have derailed in a Pittsburgh suburb, downing some live electrical wires.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says the train was traveling from Grafton, West Virginia, to Monaca, Pennsylvania, when an unspecified number of coal cars derailed Wednesday afternoon in McKeesport.

Doolittle and Allegheny County emergency management officials say there were no immediate reports of injuries. The train consisted of two locomotive engines pulling 126 freight cars, all filled with coal. Video showed at least nine cars obviously derailed in a zig-zag pattern, and at least one had toppled over and spilled its load.

Doolittle says the cause of the derailment will be investigated as crews work to remove the cars and clean up the spilled coal.

